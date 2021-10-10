Skip to Content

Terror & tourism: Xinjiang eases its grip, but fear remains

New
5:41 am National news from the Associated Press

Four years after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that swept up to a million or more Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons, its control of China’s far west Xinjiang region has entered a new era. Chinese authorities have scaled back many of most visible aspects of the region’s high-tech police state, and a sense of normality has crept back in. But there is no doubt about who rules, and evidence of the terror of the last four years is everywhere. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content