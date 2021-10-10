Skip to Content

Two Orban challengers face off in Hungary primary race

4:36 am National news from the Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Opposition voters in Hungary are choosing between two opposition politicians hoping to unseat right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an election next spring. The two contenders, center-left lawyer Klara Dobrev and moderate conservative mayor Peter Marki-Zay, have differing platforms but are both members of an opposition coalition opposing Orban’s rule. Fault lines have appeared in the tenuous six-party alliance, however, as some fear that Dobrev, the wife of a divisive former prime minister, cannot defeat Orban in April. Supporters of Marki-Zay say only he can mobilize voters from both the right and left, and appeal to disaffected voters of Orban’s Fidesz party. 

Associated Press

