A mild and dry start to the week before a strong storm system brings changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system will be passing just off to our east today but will come close enough to leave portions of eastern Siouxland stuck in the clouds for much of the morning and early afternoon.



Places like Pocahontas and Rockwell City may even see a light shower or two in this time frame.



Further west, there will be more sunshine and everyone will get sunshine by the late afternoon.



Highs will stay a little mild with low to mid 70s expected.



Mostly clear skies overnight allow us to drop to near 40 degrees overnight.



One more warmer day will be with us on Tuesday before a strong storm system moves into our area.



This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday.



A stronger storm or two will be possible and rainfall totals look likely to end up between a half and three quarters of an inch for much of Siouxland.



More on this storm system and what will come behind it on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.