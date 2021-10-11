Around Siouxland: Voices Unite

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gospel music will soon be filling the auditorium at a Sioux City high school.

On Oct. 16, there'll be an all-day singing festival workshop, followed by a live concert at the Heelan High School auditorium.

The event is free and opened to the public. Singers can come to the practice that starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. After the practice, those singers will put on a live concert at 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to the event, with lunch and snacks provided throughout the day.

You can learn more about this event here.