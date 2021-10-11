Skip to Content

Around Siouxland: Voices Unite

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
12:58 pm Around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gospel music will soon be filling the auditorium at a Sioux City high school.

On Oct. 16, there'll be an all-day singing festival workshop, followed by a live concert at the Heelan High School auditorium.

The event is free and opened to the public. Singers can come to the practice that starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. After the practice, those singers will put on a live concert at 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to the event, with lunch and snacks provided throughout the day.

You can learn more about this event here.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content