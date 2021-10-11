Audrey Diwan eager to bring Venice winner ‘Happening’ to US

French filmmaker Audrey Diwan’s life changed forever when her sophomore film “Happening” won the top award at the Venice International Film Festival exactly one month ago. In the month since, Diwan has picked up more prizes, secured a North American distributor in IFC Films and FilmNation and is in the running to represent France at the Oscars in 2022. Diwan’s Golden Lion win surprised many simply because of the high-profile competition which included the likes of Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino. Hers was a subtle film about a college student in France in 1963 who is seeking to terminate an unwanted pregnancy starring a relative unknown, Anamaria Vartolomei.