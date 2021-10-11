Best plays from week seven featured in the SportsFource Rewind

(KTIV) - We start with a top-10 matchup. 8th ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosting 2nd ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Tanner Te Slaa let it fly. It's a dime to Vance Katzfey who makes the grab. That led to a Nighthawks touchdown.

We stay in the same game. SBL qaurterback Tyler Smith unloads one deep down the sideline. Tyler Schenkelberg makes an incredible diving catch. But BHRV gets the win, 35-10.

2nd ranked OABCIG hosting 6th ranked Estherville Lincoln Central. Falcons quarterback Becket DeJean looking for the endzone. But the ball is swatted right to Owen Larson of ELC for the interception. He gets a nice return before being brought down but OABCIG comes out with the win, 22-21.

West Lyon hosting Unity Christian. Braeden Bosma has his pass tipped and intercepted by Camden Kruse of West Lyon. Kruse takes it all the way back for a pick six as the Wildcats go on to win, 27-14.

To Nebraska. 4th ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic hosting 7th ranked Oakland-Craig. Tate Thoene throws deep to tight end Carter Arens who rises up to make a touchdown catch. Cedar Catholic rolls to a 27-0 win.

And Winnebago in action at home against St. Francis Indian. Zaiden Bernie calls his own number - stays on his feet after being spun around and takes it all the way for the touchdown. Winnebago wins easily, 54-0.