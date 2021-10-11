Briar Cliff women hope to build off of last years success

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff women's basketball team is coming off of a 17-10 season. Their 14-8 mark in the GPAC was good enough for fourth place. The Chargers hope to build off of their most successful season since 2015, 2016.

Brita Hand is entering her second season as the head coach at Briar Cliff. The Chargers have a lot of experience and talent back this season. All five starters from a year ago and their top seven scorers are back. Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler were the top two scorers a year ago, both averaging over 14 points per game. With the talent returning, the Chargers hope to take another step forward this year.

"Consistency and winning those game that, they're close," said Hand. "Not splitting games. You gotta sweep series with teams. We gotta continue on the path we did last year. We had great success but we also have to when we get up, not let teams back in. We gotta keep pushing the ball, playing to win, not playing not to lose."

"A lot of teamwork. We stress that alot," said junior Payton Slaughter. "Coach stresses our defense and all that but if we can get everyone working together, we're going to have a deep bench and it'll be a really good year."

Briar Cliff opens their season at home against Dakota State on Friday, October 22nd.