City Council approves 90-day delay in demolition of downtown Sioux city building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council Monday night approved a 90-day delay in the demolition of 615 Douglas Street, in downtown Sioux City.

The delay will allow for the building's restoration and to complete the required repairs. The new property owners of the building are HCI Real Estate Company.

City Councilman Dan Moore said, unfortunately, sometimes discussions take place to demolish historic buildings. He said he's thankful different companies work to help preserve and restore Sioux City's historic buildings.

"It's very very difficult to replicate that. It's very difficult to do anything but restore it. And so, that's going to be extremely important and I'm excited that we have developers, we have property owners who are very much interested in preserving the historic significance of our downtown buildings," said Moore.

Moore added, as long as it doesn't affect the safety of citizens, it's often worth being patient when it comes to the restoration of older, historic buildings.