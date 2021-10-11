Deputies: 32 migrants found in boat after traffic stop

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say more than 30 Cuban migrants were found hiding in a go-fast boat during a traffic stop in the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a rental truck towing a trailer with a large vessel in Marathon on Monday morning. During a search, officials say many people were found hiding in the forward v-berth area of the boat, for a total of 32 suspected migrants. The driver of the truck told deputies they had been fishing. Officials didn’t find any fishing gear on the boat. The migrants were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.