Iowa authorities locate missing 16-year-old from O’Brien County

UPDATE

ARCHER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in O'Brien County, Iowa say Piper Iedema has been located.

PREVIOUS

ARCHER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says Piper Iedema, of Archer, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with yellow letters, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. She was driving a blue Volkswagen Passat, with an Iowa license plate reading BOK358.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at (712) 957-3415.