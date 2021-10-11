Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system. Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines police arrested 40-year-old Nicole Ghee on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl. Investigators say an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system. Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.