Iowa man arrested after pursuit ends in Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A pursuit down Interstate 29 Monday morning ended in a dramatic fashion.

The pursuit started at about 11 a.m., when Iowa State Patrol troopers spotted a pickup truck on I-29 near Onawa, Iowa, that matched the description of one involved in an earlier altercation in Whiting, Iowa. Troopers say they clocked the vehicle doing 75 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, just west of Onawa.

The pursuit went into Onawa, with the suspect vehicle eluding officers until the chase ended outside a truck stop near the interstate.

A report from the ISP says the pickup truck was driving against traffic when a pursuit vehicle collided with its passenger side and forced it into a ditch on the south side of the road. The pickup truck reportedly got back onto the road and attempted to keep going, only to be forced into the southern ditch by another pursuit vehicle. The pickup rolled once while going into the ditch, coming to rest on its wheels.

The video below is courtesy of Sonia Lawrence and shows the end of the pursuit.

The driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Duane Cox of Whiting, was taken into custody. The ISP says he had alcohol in his system and has been charged with numerous traffic violations.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident.