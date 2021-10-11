Man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died in a crash on Interstate 80 in southern Omaha over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday night when two vehicles collided on I-80 near 72nd Street, killing 65-year-old Kevin Lafferty, of Omaha. Investigators say Lafferty’s Jeep clipped the corner of a sport utility vehicle as both vehicles were exiting the interstate just before 8 p.m., causing both to go out of control. Police say Lafferty’s Jeep flew off the ramp and hit a tree.