Monday’s Scores

New
9:11 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-14, 28-26

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Howard, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

