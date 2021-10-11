Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-14, 28-26
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Howard, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com