Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
9:09 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11

Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Quarterfinal=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16

Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

FKC Tournament=

First Round=

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Wallace Triangular=

Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content