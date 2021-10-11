Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11
Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Quarterfinal=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16
Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
FKC Tournament=
First Round=
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Wallace Triangular=
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com