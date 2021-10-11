Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka out for season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. He was hurt in the 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday. The game marked his second start at left tackle. Coach Scott Frost says Prochazka would have surgery next week and return for spring practice. Turner Corcoran will take over for Prochazka at left tackle and Bryce Benhart will move into Corcoran’s spot at right tackle for the game at Minnesota this Saturday.