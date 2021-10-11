One more nice day before storm chances and cooler weather move in

The cooler weather that move in on Sunday faded away at the beginning of our workweek with pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s.

It’ll be cool tonight although temperatures will still be about average for this time of year with lows near 40 under mostly clear skies.

We’ll get to enjoy one more really nice day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and it will remain mostly sunny and calm.

Changes arrive Tuesday night as a storm system will start to spread thunderstorm chances into the Siouxland area, especially after midnight.

Some of these storms could get a little on the strong side with some hail and wind a possibility as much of Siouxland will be in a marginal risk of seeing a severe storm.

We could see a few showers or thunderstorms linger into Wednesday morning but then some afternoon clearing should occur on what will be a very windy and cooler day with highs in the mid 60s.

The wind will calm down by Thursday and partly cloudy skies will move back in as temperatures stay a little cooler than average with highs close to 60.

Some areas of Siouxland could see a bit of frost by the weekend.

I'll have more on that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.