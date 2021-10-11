Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking that a Navy engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country remain locked up as his case moves forward. The detention memo for Jonathan Toebbe was filed ahead of an expected court appearance in federal court in West Virginia on Tuesday. The Justice Department submitted an identical motion for Toebbe’s wife, Diana, who was also arrested Saturday. Jonathan Toebbe is accused of passing on design information about sophisticated Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought represented a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.