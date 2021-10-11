South Dakota redistricting hits the road amid GOP infighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers redrawing the state’s political boundaries kicked off a three-day tour of public input meetings amid intra-party Republican bickering and competing proposals for new legislative districts. The House and Senate committees, both dominated by Republicans, had previously sought accord in the once-in-a-decade process. But as they presented divergent map proposals at a public-input meeting in Box Elder, the schism was on full display. The Legislature will convene on Nov. 8 to consider new political boundaries, which must also be approved by Gov. Kristi Noem. If they can’t reach a consensus by Dec. 1, redistricting will be determined by the state Supreme Court.