‘The board encouraged us to get them as much data as we could possibly gather’ Sioux City School Board discusses COVID data in schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A possible mask mandate was raised during Monday night's Sioux City Community School Board meeting.

Board member Monique Scarlett brought the board a motion to discuss a possible mask mandate during a special meeting of the board set for next Monday.

The school board held a special meeting, last month, on the topic, but a mask mandate wasn't approved. In fact, at the time, no board member seconded Scarlett's motion to put a mask mandate in place So, the board never voted on it.

After discussion at Monday's meeting, it was decided more data was needed before the board could continue with another meeting to discuss a mask mandate.

"Ways in which we can study school absence data. And those are absences related to COVID. Absences that are not related to COVID. The board encouraged us to get them as much data as we could possibly gather so that they could make decisions moving forward if and when to put a mask mandate back on the board agenda at a future meeting sometime down the road," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Schools.

The special meeting, next week, will discuss the shortage of substitute teachers… not a mask mandate. Public comment on this topic will be allowed.