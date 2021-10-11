Tiger at Sioux Falls zoo contracts COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A tiger at a Sioux Falls zoo has contracted COVID-19. KELO-TV reports that officials at the Great Plains Zoo say Keesa tested positive for the virus last week. Staff noticed Keesa was coughing and acting lethargic. The source of Keesa’s infection is unknown. Other big cats at the facility, including two tigers and a pair of snow leopards, also have shown COVID-19 symptoms. All the animals are being tested and have been taken off exhibit for care and observation. The zoo’s veterinarian says most of the cats are recovering.