11 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa football rankings

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 7-0 119 1 Southeast Polk 6-1 101 3 West Des Moines Valley 6-1 97 4 Urbandale 6-1 74 6 Ankeny 5-2 64 5 Marion Linn-Mar 6-1 55 8 Iowa City High (1) 6-1 48 2 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-2 28 7 Pleasant Valley 5-2 27 NR West Des Moines Dowling 4-3 23 9

Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 18. 12, Dubuque Senior 5. 13, Ames 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Eldridge North Scott (12) 7-0 120 1 Bondurant Farrar 7-0 102 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 93 3 Norwalk 6-1 71 T4 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 68 T4 Indianola 6-1 67 T7 Winterset 6-1 56 T7 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-2 37 9 Decorah 5-2 12 NR Webster City 5-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 8. Newton 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Iowa City Liberty 3. Spencer 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Harlan (11) 7-0 118 1 Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 7-0 108 2 Solon 7-0 85 3 Humboldt 7-0 80 4 Manchester West Delaware 6-1 73 5 Independence 7-0 68 6 Nevada 7-0 55 7 Van Horne Benton 6-1 31 NR Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-2 20 8 Algona 5-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 6. Grinnell 4. Carroll 1. Davenport Assumption 1. DeWitt Central 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Southeast Valley, Gowrie (10) 7-0 118 1 O-A BCIG (1) 6-1 103 2 Waukon 6-1 92 3 State Center West Marshall (1) 6-1 82 4 Greene County 6-1 70 5 Spirit Lake 5-2 55 7 West Union North Fayette 6-1 39 9

(tie) Inwood West Lyon 5-2 39 10 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-3 19 6 Central Lyon-GLR 4-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Clear Lake 8. Osceola Clarke 8. Monticello 2. Pocahontas Area 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

Van Meter (10) 7-0 118 1 Underwood 7-0 100 2 Iowa City Regina 7-0 88 3 Sigourney-Keota (1) 7-0 84 4 Dike-New Hartford (1) 7-0 76 5 Dyersville Beckman 7-0 64 6 AC GC 7-0 50 8 Pella Christian 6-1 37 9 Hawarden West Sioux 6-1 21 10 Denver 6-1 11 7

Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Waterloo Columbus 3. South Central Calhoun 2.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Britt West Hancock (9) 7-0 116 1 Troy Mills North Linn (3) 7-0 107 2 North Butler 7-0 85 5 Logan-Magnolia 6-1 72 7 Grundy Center 6-1 70 6 Lisbon 6-1 57 8 Moville Woodbury Central 6-1 42 3 Belle Plaine 6-1 29 9 Winthrop East Buchanan 6-1 25 10 Southwest Valley 6-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Traer North Tama 17. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Oakland Riverside 3. Wapello 3. Neola Tri-Center 2. Hartley HMS 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv