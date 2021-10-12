11 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa football rankings
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 7-0 119 1
- Southeast Polk 6-1 101 3
- West Des Moines Valley 6-1 97 4
- Urbandale 6-1 74 6
- Ankeny 5-2 64 5
- Marion Linn-Mar 6-1 55 8
- Iowa City High (1) 6-1 48 2
- Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-2 28 7
- Pleasant Valley 5-2 27 NR
- West Des Moines Dowling 4-3 23 9
Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 18. 12, Dubuque Senior 5. 13, Ames 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Eldridge North Scott (12) 7-0 120 1
- Bondurant Farrar 7-0 102 2
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 93 3
- Norwalk 6-1 71 T4
- Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 68 T4
- Indianola 6-1 67 T7
- Winterset 6-1 56 T7
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-2 37 9
- Decorah 5-2 12 NR
- Webster City 5-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 8. Newton 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Iowa City Liberty 3. Spencer 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Harlan (11) 7-0 118 1
- Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 7-0 108 2
- Solon 7-0 85 3
- Humboldt 7-0 80 4
- Manchester West Delaware 6-1 73 5
- Independence 7-0 68 6
- Nevada 7-0 55 7
- Van Horne Benton 6-1 31 NR
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-2 20 8
- Algona 5-2 9 10
Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 6. Grinnell 4. Carroll 1. Davenport Assumption 1. DeWitt Central 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie (10) 7-0 118 1
- O-A BCIG (1) 6-1 103 2
- Waukon 6-1 92 3
- State Center West Marshall (1) 6-1 82 4
- Greene County 6-1 70 5
- Spirit Lake 5-2 55 7
- West Union North Fayette 6-1 39 9
(tie) Inwood West Lyon 5-2 39 10
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-3 19 6
- Central Lyon-GLR 4-3 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Clear Lake 8. Osceola Clarke 8. Monticello 2. Pocahontas Area 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- Van Meter (10) 7-0 118 1
- Underwood 7-0 100 2
- Iowa City Regina 7-0 88 3
- Sigourney-Keota (1) 7-0 84 4
- Dike-New Hartford (1) 7-0 76 5
- Dyersville Beckman 7-0 64 6
- AC GC 7-0 50 8
- Pella Christian 6-1 37 9
- Hawarden West Sioux 6-1 21 10
- Denver 6-1 11 7
Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Waterloo Columbus 3. South Central Calhoun 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Britt West Hancock (9) 7-0 116 1
- Troy Mills North Linn (3) 7-0 107 2
- North Butler 7-0 85 5
- Logan-Magnolia 6-1 72 7
- Grundy Center 6-1 70 6
- Lisbon 6-1 57 8
- Moville Woodbury Central 6-1 42 3
- Belle Plaine 6-1 29 9
- Winthrop East Buchanan 6-1 25 10
- Southwest Valley 6-1 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Traer North Tama 17. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Oakland Riverside 3. Wapello 3. Neola Tri-Center 2. Hartley HMS 2.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
- Anita CAM (5) 7-0 111 1
- Montezuma (5) 8-0 106 2
- Easton Valley (1) 7-0 96 3
- Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 7-0 82 4
- Wayland WACO 8-0 64 T7
- Audubon 6-1 53 5
- Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 7-0 49 9
- Lenox 7-0 36 T7
- Lansing Kee 7-0 26 10
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0 12 6
Others receiving votes: Janesville 7. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 7. Newell-Fonda 6. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1. Baxter 1.