16-year-old dies after head-on collision with semi in Sac County, IA

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A 16-year-old from Auburn, Iowa has died after a head-on collision with a semi in Sac County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday just east of Auburn. Investigators say the 16-year-old was traveling eastbound on Highway 175 in an SUV when she crossed over the centerline for an unknown reason. A semi traveling westbound on the highway tried to avoid the 16-year-old, but the two vehicles collided head-on.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, died in the crash. The ISP did not report any injuries for the driver of the semi, 50-year-old Matthew Dorscher of Cumberland, Iowa.