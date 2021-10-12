Around Siouxland: Pork Chop Dinner

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A church in South Sioux City, Nebraska is hosting a special celebration for its 150th anniversary.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will be holding its annual pork chop dinner on Oct. 16. It'll be at the church, located at 2003 A Street in South Sioux City. In addition to the grilled pork chops, there'll be applesauce, baked potatoes, and homemade pies and deserts.

Adults' tickets for the dinner are set at $12, while kids 8 and under can get in for $5 a ticket.

Following the dinner, on Oct. 17, after the church's worship service at 11 a.m., there'll be a balloon launch, trviai contest and more. All the events on Sunday are free.