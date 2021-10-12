Assault charges dropped against Texas woman abused as child

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a Texas woman who, as a child, had been rescued from a closet after suffering horrific abuse. Lauren Kavanaugh was indicted in 2019 on three counts of sexual assault of a child. Authorities said at the time that Kavanaugh admitted having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page Kavanaugh used to support and befriend other abuse victims. The criminal charges were dismissed last week and Kavanaugh, now 28, was released from jail. First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck says the arrangement involved treatment for Kavanaugh, who has spoken publicly about the abuse that she suffered. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Tuesday from a lawyer for Kavanaugh.