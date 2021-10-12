Beautiful Tuesday before storms return overnight with winds picking up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The work week started with a gorgeous day as we topped out in the low to mid 70s Monday with low humidity, low winds and lots of sunshine.



Today will be an encore performance with just a bit of a southeast breeze for the afternoon and a few clouds floating overhead.



Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather as changes will be moving in for the rest of the week.



A strong storm system will move across the Midwest today and arrive in our area overnight.



Showers and thunderstorms become likely after midnight and a storm or two may become strong with gusty winds the biggest threat.



Those continue through mid-morning Wednesday before we see the showers and storms move out and clearing sets in.



The wind will pick up overnight as well and it could gust over 40 miles per hour at times late in the night and through our Wednesday.



More on the storm chances and the strong winds on the way on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.