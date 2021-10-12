Elkhorn Valley Museum to host Johnny Carson birthday celebration

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, Nebraska will soon host a celebration of Johnny Carson's birthday.

The event will be held in the museum's community room. Comedians and magicians from the area will perform. Cupcakes will be served as a birthday treat and those who attend will also be able to check out the museum's Carson exhibit.

"I think we're just excited. Johnny gave so much back to Norfolk. His name is all over the place because he was so generous to his hometown and so I think we want to be able to honor that by giving opportunity to area performers," said Libby McKay, the museum's education coordinator.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m0 at the museum on Oct. 23, which would have been Carson's 96th birthday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge to get in.