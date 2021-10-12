EXPLAINER: Can the Taliban suppress the potent IS threat?

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are in power in Afghanistan but a new enemy is ascending in the country: the Islamic State group. There has been an uptick in IS attacks since the Taliban took over on Aug. 15, most recently a deadly bombing of a mosque used by Shiites. The two militant groups have long been rivals. IS first emerged in Afghanistan in 2015 and has sought to poach Taliban fighters into its ranks. Now, despite setbacks, IS appears to be surging once more, with frequent small-scale attacks on the Taliban and multiple, bloody attacks on civilians. The Taliban have vowed to ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for extremists.