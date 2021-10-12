Florida fines key county $3.5 million for mandating vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The county government that’s home to Florida’s capital has been fined $3.5 million by state health officials for requiring its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and for firing 14 workers who failed to get the shots. The Florida Department of Health issued the fine Tuesday for Leon County, saying the municipality violated Florida’s “vaccine passport” law. The law prohibits businesses and governments from requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The law took effect last month and can result in a $5,000 fine per violation. It’s being challenged in court and conflicts with an order of President Joe Biden’s administration.