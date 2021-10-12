Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb headlines 2021 Waitt Lecture Series at Morningside University

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The author of a book, that addresses the lessons learned during the pandemic, headlines the 2021 Waitt Lecture Series, Tuesday night, at Morningside University.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb wrote the book, "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."

The Waitt Lecture got underway at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Eppley Auditorium on the Morningside campus. KTIV spoke with Dr. Gottlieb, who had positive things to say about the new Merck pill, which is currently being developed.

"This is probably the most profound treatment in fact that I've seen from an orally available drug in the treatment of any respiratory pathogen. So, for an oral drug to have this magnitude of effect on any respiratory disease, let alone COVID is pretty meaningful," said Dr. Gottlieb.

Dr. Gottlieb said the pill can be used in conjunction with existing antibody drugs. While he expects some restrictions, Gottlieb anticipates the pill to be authorized for widespread use.

At his lecture, Dr. Gottlieb spoke to Morningside students and community members about the time leading up to the pandemic in the U. S. and much more.

"I think the message I want to leave people with is that there's a lot of things that we can do differently to better prepare for the future and they're achievable. I don't think the things that we're going to need to do to try to make sure that this doesn't happen again are outside our reach," said Dr. Gottlieb.

Students and community members had the chance to participate in a question and answer session after Dr. Gottlieb's lecture.