Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela continues to strengthen as it moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 280 miles (455 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan on Tuesday and it was moving north at about 13 mph (20 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 80 mph (130 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas later.