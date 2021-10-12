Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Lincoln man of a lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of another man in a Lincoln alley. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 31-year-old Ryan Long was also found guilty Tuesday of use of a firearm to commit a felony in the May 2020 shooting death of Michael Whitemagpie. Long was tried on a charge of first-degree murder, but the jury found that Long killed Whitemagpie without malice during a sudden quarrel. Long had argued that he shot Whitemagpie in self-defense after Whitemagpie called him a racial slur and approached him aggressively about an hour after the two had fought at a Lincoln hotel.