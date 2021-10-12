More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 6,600 Afghan refugees who began arriving at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post nearly six weeks ago are awaiting resettlement. Mark Howell, regional spokesman for the federal Transportation Security Administration overseeing Operation Allies Welcome, says more are expected at the post in the coming weeks, but it’s unclear how many. Officials say they’re uncertain if refugees will be permanently resettled by early November, as hoped. Howell says many Afghans are still completing medical and security screening checks. Once cleared, they’ll work with nongovernmental organizations to determine housing assignments, sponsor families and work authorizations.