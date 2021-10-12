Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A 22-year-old Muscatine man has been convicted of stabbing another man to death at a party last year. A jury convicted Milton Serrano of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton. Serrano was initially charged with first-degree murder in Stevens’ death. Police say Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a party in July 2020 at a home south of Clarence. Investigators Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens was killed. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.