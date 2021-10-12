Student at Norfolk Junior High wins ‘artist of the week’ in online art competition

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A student at Norfolk Junior High School recently won an online art competition.

Analisa Swantek, a 7th grader, entered the contest through Artsonia, an online gallery allowing students to present and respond to their own personal artwork. Students can then write artist statements, and let others know how their art was created. Parents or guardians can decide if the student's profile is private, or public.

If the account is public, these pieces of art are selected for the "artists of the week" competition. Swantek's piece was selected, and she won.

"It means a lot because I didn't really expect it to happen," said Swantek. "I didn't really think I was that good at art," said Swantek.

Swantek says that she thinks the contest will give her a chance to do more art, and show more people her work.