Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh police tactical officer says the man accused of killing 11 people in a synagogue shooting three years ago made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan was among the first law enforcement members to get inside the synagogue. He was the first witness Tuesday in what’s expected to be a two-day evidentiary hearing in the case against 49-year-old former truck driver Robert Bowers. The hearing will determine whether prosecutors can use at trial certain statements Bowers made. Authorities say the shooting was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.