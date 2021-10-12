Police have suspect in custody following a burglary in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk Police have a suspect in custody following a burglary Friday night. According to police, they were dispatched to the 4600 block of West Norfolk Ave for a reported burglary.

Police say the burglary happened Friday between 6 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Employees with the business and officers on scene reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Eirene E. Waite, 56, of Norfolk. Waite is a former employee of the business.

Surveillance footage shows Waite entering the business at approximately 4:30 a.m. and taking several items.

According to police, Madison County had an active warrant for Waite for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear while on bail.

On Oct. 11, Waite was located in the 800 block of S. 13th St and placed under arrest for the warrant. In a subsequent search, officers found methamphetamine, two pipes, and a bag of marijuana.

Waite was arrested for the warrant, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is currently booked in the Madison County Jail.