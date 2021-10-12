Pot legalization advocates launch ballot initiative campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota are trying for a second time to legalize cannabis possession and cultivation for adults through a ballot initiative.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws said it would launch a signature-gathering campaign in the coming days after the Secretary of State approved a ballot initiative proposal for circulation Tuesday. The group has less than a month to collect nearly 17,000 signatures from South Dakota voters to meet a deadline to place the issue on next year's ballot.

The state Supreme Court is still weighing the fate of a constitutional amendment that would have legalized cannabis for adults.