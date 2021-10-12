Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, handed her the stick on Tuesday after the pair stepped out of a limousine at Westminster Abbey. They were arriving for a service honoring an armed forces charity, the Royal British Legion. The 95-year-old monarch smiled and appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat in the church. The queen was photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.