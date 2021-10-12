Runner sues ex-coach, Nike for millions over alleged abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Distance runner Mary Cain, whose career fizzled after what she called four miserable years at the Nike Oregon Project, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against her former coach, Alberto Salazar, and their employer, Nike. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cain accused Salazar of emotionally abusing her when she joined the team at age 16. The lawsuit portrays Salazar as an angry control freak who was obsessed with Cain’s weight and publicly humiliated her about it. Salazar couldn’t be reached for comment but has previously denied abuse allegations. Nike did not return messages from the newspaper seeking comment.