South Dakota lawmaker to challenge Johnson’s US House seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state Rep. Taffy Howard has formally announced that she is challenging Dusty Johnson, the state's lone U.S. congressman, in next year's Republican primary.

Rep. Howard has served in the South Dakota State House since 2017 and is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a businesswoman.

“We need more of South Dakota in Washington DC,” Howard said. “I stand in firm opposition to Biden’s so-called ‘Build it Back Better’ plan primarily because of the numerous new burdens on farmers, ranchers, business owners and families.”

Howard says she supports an audit of the 2020 General Election and supports the right to life. Howard co-sponsored the state’s pro-gun Constitutional Carry law. Howard is Vice-Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and is also a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations as well as the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

She has positioned herself to the political right of Johnson, a popular incumbent who has held the seat for three years. Howard has echoed Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud and has criticized Johnson for voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.