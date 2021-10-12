State Auditor identifies concerns during reaudit of Sioux City Community School District

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa's state auditor identified several areas of "concern" during a recent reaudit of Sioux City Community School District.

Highlighted in the reaudit, which covered the time between June 30th, 2017 and July 1st, 2019, are concerned about the approval of some salary and wage increases, expense reimbursements, and the use of district credit cards.

In the report, Sand said the board meeting minutes didn't sufficiently document salary increases and didn't include approval of final individual pay increases.

Additionally, Sand reported concerns with certain reimbursements to district administrators, including twelve reimbursements totaling nearly $1,000 for purchases of food, snacks, and decorations for staff meetings and parties. Sand says those expenses don't meet the test of public purpose.

There were also eight reimbursements, totaling almost $400, that didn't have adequate documentation. And, the reaudit identified another three reimbursements, totaling $344, that also lacked sufficient documentation.

Finally, Sand recommended all employment contracts-- for personnel that aren't covered under a master contract-- be reviewed and approved by the school board, and the review and approval be documented in the board meeting minutes.

In response to this report, the district released the following statement:

The Sioux City Community School District is committed to the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars on behalf of students in our District. We take our annual audits very seriously and welcome the opportunity for state experts to take a closer look at our processes to ensure our board-directed practices and policies are most thorough. We are grateful that the state auditor's reaudit confirmed the findings of the accounting firm that conducts the District's annual financial audit while also providing us with an opportunity to learn new ways that we can improve our accounting practices. We look forward to working alongside the District's Board of Directors to implement recommendations by the state auditor to strengthen our board policies.

You can read the full audit report here.