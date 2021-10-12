Storm leaves 9 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm set off landslides and flash flooding as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines overnight, and officials say nine people died and 11 are missing. Hundreds were evacuated in places swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind from Tropical Storm Kompasu. Landslides buried houses in the northern mountain province of Benguet. The storm enhanced monsoon rains and caused flash floods in western Palawan province. Coast guard personnel rescued people trapped in flooded homes. Forecasters said the storm by Tuesday was over the South China Sea with sustained winds of 62 miles per hour.