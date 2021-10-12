Storms and gusty winds move into Siouxland tonight into Wednesday

It was another gorgeous day with highs again in the 70s.

Now get ready for changes to move in.

A storm system will give us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in from west to east across the Siouxland area as windy conditions will be developing as well.

The best chances will be after midnight and there’s a small risk of severe storms with a couple of these cells with some hail and gusty winds a possibility.

We could see some lingering thundershowers during the morning hours on Wednesday before we’ll see afternoon clearing.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s and it will be very windy all day with winds potentially gusting over 40 miles per hour.

The wind will settle down Wednesday night as the system moves away and it will get rather cool with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Thursday will be a much quieter weather day with highs near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

We're still looking at some possible frost this weekend.

I'll have more on that and the rest of your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.