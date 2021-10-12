UNL bans fraternity for 5 years following sex assault report

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced a 5-year ban on Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for student conduct code violations following a report of a sexual assault at the fraternity’s house in August. The report led to a massive protest outside the fraternity house and sparked similar protests on college campuses around the country. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Tuesday in a news release that Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — is no longer recognized by the university and is suspended from the Lincoln campus through 2026. Fiji was already on probation for previous violations of university policy when the assault was reported.