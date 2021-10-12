Volunteers make pies to help raise funds for care center in Whiting, IA

HORNICK, Iowa (KTIV) - For the second year in a row, the Pleasantview Care Center in Whiting, Iowa canceled its pie fundraiser for social activities due to COVID-19 concerns. But several women from Siouxland church communities have stepped in to help.

Women from Whiting, Hornick and Sloan gathered at the Hornick United Methodist Church Tuesday to make their own "take and bake pies" for the care center.

Some prepare the dough, while others put the filling in before more dough is added. And after that, it's sent to the crimping station before finally being put in the freezer.

More pies are being made this Saturday, Oct. 16, and next Tuesday, Oct. 19, for the fundraiser.

Some of the volunteers have been taking part in this fundraiser for more than a decade, one pie at a time.

"It's been fun and it always is even when we're working at Pleasantview doing it. It's fun and people come from Sloan, people come from Whiting and people from Hornick come and help. It's fun to visit with the different ladies from the different churches," said Jane Madsen, volunteer.

If you would like to purchase a pie, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. The church will be releasing a phone number to call and reserve your pie on its Facebook page in about two weeks. All proceeds go to the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

"We just really felt like the community has been so gracious to us here that we just wanted to give back. And we have a number of members who are residents at Pleasantview. And it just kind of happened organically we should just make the pies, we should give them the money, okay let's do it!" said Pastor Catie Newman with Hornick United Methodist Church.