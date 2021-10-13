Siouxland college hosts career fair inviting dozens of local businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College hosted their career fair Wednesday along with their Transfer Fair and hands-on training in different majors.

The college welcomed 25 businesses from throughout Siouxland to set up booths and educate students on their line of work, and how they can prepare for their careers in the future. There were also 15 other colleges and universities that visited WITCC's campus to help students prepare for their next academic endeavors.

"We are really hoping that students see the value of coming here first, completing their degree, and then where they can take that degree out into our own community right here, and if they want to move on to other things they can go to those other universities," said Christina Brandon, associate dean of recruitment at WITCC.

The career fair and Transfer Fair ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and although the businesses were there to inform students, many of the businesses who attended said getting their name out there to students early is also beneficial to their hiring process especially after the pandemic.

"We have definitely been affected, but we continue to do events like this, and Siouxland has been continuing to help support that, so it definitely has been helpful. We could use some extra hands though that's for sure," said Dovie Divis, district manager for Sun Tan City.

The college also held training for their students in culinary arts, business and finance, and education that allowed students to get hands-on experience in their field of study.