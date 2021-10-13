Anthony Sims is this week’s SportsFource Champion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - His practice jersey reads rare breed, and anyone who knows Morningside Mustangs running back Anthony Sims, would tell you that is a good description.

"Its been a privilege to have Anthony on our team for the last four years he's just an amazing person and I think one of the things that always comes out is he's just a great teammate to the guys on the team," says head coach Steve Ryan. "He makes the running back room just a phenomenal room to be apart of and just inspires guys to be great."

In last weeks game against Hastings, Sims rushed for 203 yards and a school record six touchdowns. Although he needed a little help from the sidelines to get a chance at the record.

"We were just like hey lets put our starters in for one series and then when he scored that sixth touchdown to start the second half from like 50 yards out the place went wild," says Ryan. "I had kind of been buffaloed that they knew he needed one more for the record and I'm glad he got it it couldn't have happened to a better person."

Despite dominating the GPAC all season while averaging 128 yards per game the senior running back refuses to take any credit for his performance.

"I want to give all the credit to the offensive line they open up the holes and I just run through it," says senior Anthony Sims. "At the end of the game I didn't really realize I had that many touchdowns it just happened."

For someone having this much success in such a complex game. There must be a lot running through his mind out on the field but Sims has a simple approach.

"On the field its just my mentality is just to do my job," says Sims. "And hopefully have fun while doing it."