Around Siouxland: Southpark Mall Fall Craft & Home Gift Show

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - If you're looking to get your Christmas shopping done early this year, then head on over to Spencer, Iowa this weekend for a special craft show.

The Fall Craft & Home Gift Show is set to take place at Southpark Mall on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. It'll feature multiple vendors offering baked goods, jewelry and more.

The show goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. If you wish to learn more, call (712) 262-8700.