British economic recovery falters during the summer

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic recovery has lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll. The Office of National Statistics said Wednesday that the economy managed some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England. But the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July’s figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries. The numbers highlight the choppy nature of the economic recovery.